When Rishi Kapoor Talked About his Funeral in 2017

“Kya tumne kabhi kisi se Pyar kiya?" Nostalgia hitting hard, right? How can we forget our favourite Chintoo JI aka megastar Rishi Kapoor?

On this day, 2020, we were still coping with the loss of a talented actor Irrfan Khan, when the country received another bad news about the death of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. It’s been two years since he passed after battling hard Leukemia (blood cancer) and breathed his last on April 30, 2020. But the void created by the actor, perhaps, will forever remain in Bollywood.

But do you know, in 2017, he talked about his funeral when one of his industry mates died? The actor who always had a smile on his face was also known for his aggressive and outspoken tweets. On April 28, 2017, he tweeted and said, “Why this? Including mine and thereafter. When I die, I must be prepared. None will shoulder me. Very very angry with today’s so-called stars."

This reaction of Chintoo Ji was after the death of the superstar Vinod Khanna because only a few Bollywood actors attended his funeral. He expressed his thoughts on this and said there is no love left in the hearts of the artists for their seniors and veteran artists.

At that time, after this displeasure of Rishi Ji, who knew that his statement for himself would prove to be somewhere right.

His goodbye was really hard to accept not only for his family members but also for millions of fans. He may not be in this world with us today, but because of his brilliant contribution to films, he will be always alive in people’s hearts.

Due to the pandemic, when the actor left the world, many of his family members along with his daughter could not see his face for the last time. As there was a lockdown in the entire country, which only allowed 20-25 people to attend his funeral.

His last film Sharma Ji Namkeen was released on March 31. Since he died in between the shoot of this film actor Paresh Rawal agreed to complete Kapoor’s incomplete portions.

