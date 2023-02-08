Bollywood director Rohit Shetty is credited with intense and nail-biting action films, including Golmaal, Singham, Simmba, Chennai Express and Sooryavanshi, and many others. We always expect to witness unparalleled comedy, flying cars and mind-blowing action in a Rohit Shetty directorial. However, the filmmaker who has now become a prominent face in the Bollywood industry experienced his fair share of struggles during the initial years of his career. Here are some unknown facts about the director that will leave you inspired to follow your dreams.

Rohit Shetty kickstarted his career as an assistant director in the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, which was Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s debut film. Rohit and Ajay’s association bloomed from the film itself. Later, the filmmaker worked as an associate director in films like Suhaag, Hindustan Ki Kasam, Raju Chacha and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, all starring Ajay Devgn.

Earlier, in an interview with Curly Tales, the Cirkus director shared his struggle story with the masses. Rohit’s father MB Shetty was a junior artist in Bollywood. However, after his father’s demise, the family’s responsibility fell on the director which forced him to give up schooling after 10th standard.

“People think that since I’m from the film industry it must have been easy for me. When I started working, I used to get just Rs 35. Many times it happened that I had to choose between food and travel. Sometimes, I had to miss food and sometimes travel," he revealed.

“We were staying in Santa Cruz and then we shifted to Dahisar, to my grandmother’s house… it was very far. Then I started walking. I used to walk from Malad to Andheri, many times. It used to take me one and a half, two hours in the sun,’ added the 48-year-old filmmaker.

In 1995, Rohit Shetty worked in the stunts department in the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Haqeeqat. Sharing his experience in the reality show India’s Next Superstar, the filmmaker revealed that he used to iron sarees for Tabu during his time on the sets. Years ago, the Dilwale director also worked as a spot boy for a film starring Kajol where he was assigned to give the final touch-up to the actress’s hair.

In 2003, Rohit Shetty bagged the opportunity to don the director’s cap for the first time in the film Zameen starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Amrita Arora.

Now, after toiling hard in the Hindi film industry, Rohit Shetty has risen from rags to riches, becoming one of the A-listed directors in the cine world. Media reports suggest that the filmmaker’s net worth is approximately Rs 300 crore. His monthly earnings are about Rs 2-3 crore. His lavish residence is worth Rs 6 crore, and the stunt guru is the owner of a wide range of cars including Range Rovers, Mercedes and BMWs.

