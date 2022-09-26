When Rupali Ganguly Opened up About Her Marriage to Husband Ashwin Verma

TV actress Rupali Ganguly has become a household name with the serial Anupamaa wherein she plays the titular character. Although she had achieved fame earlier as well from her portrayal of Monisha Sarabhai in the cult sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarbhai and as a contestant in the very first season of Bigg Boss, Anupamaa catapulted her to new heights. Anupamaa had taken a seven-year hiatus from acting between 2012 and 2019 after she appeared in the serial Parvarrish-Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi. However, during this career hiatus, she got hitched by businessman Ashwin K Verma in 2013.

Considering her popularity in the entertainment circuit, a lot of people are curious about her private life and how and when she married Ashwin. Rupali has spoken about it in an earlier interview with an entertainment portal. According to her, she met him when she was doing an ad shoot for a project Ashwin was making. Ashwin used to be an ad filmmaker. The meeting on the sets culminated in a 12-year friendship.

However, about 5 years before their marriage, they both realised that their friendship had blossomed into love. Rupali says that despite the acknowledged love between them, none of them has ever uttered ‘I love you’ to each other. Rupali even said that Ashwin left his high-profile position as Vice President of an international finance company in the US to come and stay with Rupali in India, once plans for marriage started.

Their marriage was planned impromptu and without any guest list. They were married in a very private ceremony in February 2013. The couple has a son named Rudransh, born in 2015.

