When Russian Model-Actress Natalia Kapchuk Praised Salman Khan For His Charity Work

Russian model and actress Natalia Kapchuk is a prominent face in the world of glam and glitz. The now 38-year-old received many accolades after she made a smashing debut in Bollywood with the film Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend. The comedy-drama, which was released in 2015, saw Natalia hooking the masses with her graceful dance steps in the Tipsy Hogayi song. During the promotions of the Japinder Kaur directorial, Natalia took a trip to India. On her promotional spree, Natalia spoke highly of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She also expressed her fondness for the B-town industry.

As a kid, Natalia was always keen on art. She started making exceptional ceramic mini-sculptures at just the age of 6. Natalia put them up for salient local fairs and carnivals in Russia’s Yekaterinburg. Later, she pursued her academics in painting, drawing, history, and composition.

Advertisement

As per a report by ETimes, earlier, during her tour to India, when Natalia was asked about her opinion of Salman Khan, she was quick to reply, “I don’t know about the girls he has given breaks to, but I have heard of him and his charity work. He is certainly a very good human being and being able to work with him in any capacity would be a wonderful thing, hope it happens in near future."

Advertisement

The actress further added that she loved how ‘warm’ and welcoming the people of India were. However, she thought that certain sections of the poverty-stricken communities needed help. Lauding Salman Khan for his charitable world for society Natalie said, “When I came here, I loved how warm the people were, how loving they were but I felt they needed help, I would like to reach out and do something for them, and there’s already someone like Salman Khan who is reaching out, isn’t that an awesome thing?"

Advertisement

Speaking on how she loves Bollywood, Natalia showered praises on superstar Shah Rukh Khan. She even called Paadamavat actress Deepika Padukone to be a ‘gorgeous’ woman. “I have grown up on Bollywood, I have always loved actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan… I saw Happy New Year, and I thought Deepika was gorgeous," she said.

In 2007, Natalia left Russia and settled in Dubai. She used to create splendid artwork there. However, sometime later, the blonde beauty turned her attention to acting. She was roped in as the lead actress in the 2013 series Meet The Russians. She was also a part of many films, including Switch, Taking Stalk, and Sinner and Saint.

Read all the Latest Movies News here