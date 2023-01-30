Following the release of his film Vikram Vedha, Saif Ali Khan has been in the headline. While his acting skills have already impressed the audience, it is often his old interviews that grab fans' attention. In 1994, Saif Ali Khan appeared with Sridevi on a magazine cover. In an accompanying interview, Saif Ali Khan gushed about Sridevi and said she was 'so well put together'.

Speaking to Filmfare, Saif Ali Khan talked about the legendary actress Sridevi. Saif said, “she certainly looks like every man’s fantasy. She has those unbelievable, whirlpool eyes." Calling her so well put together, Saif said she isn't arrogant; rather she's a thorough professional. “She's pretty slim, too. Not painfully slim… which is a kink of mine. I think girls shouldn’t be toothpick-thin," he added.

During the same interview, Saif Ali Khan was further asked which top actress he would work with if a producer gave him the option. Even though his then-wife Amrita Singh claimed that he would “look amazing with Kajol," Saif declared that he would prefer to work with Sridevi. “I’d be foolish not to opt for Sridevi. But the story should make us look right. So far, it is said that I looked compatible with Neelam in Parampara and Raveena Tandon in Imtihaan. Dingy (Amrita Singh) says I look perfect with Kajol. So, it’s all a matter of opinion," he further said.

Saif and Sridevi have never collaborated on a film, they were only seen together on the Filmfare magazine cover in July 1994. Sridevi began her career as a child actor in the 1967 Tamil film Kandhan Karunai and later made her Bollywood debut with Julie (1975). She then appeared in several movies in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages between 1967 and 2017. Sridevi was at the top of her career in 1994 when she teamed up with Saif Ali Khan. Unfortunately, the actress passed away in 2018 in Dubai.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Adipurush, which is scheduled to release this year. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will also play the lead parts in the film. Due to the impressive cast, Adipurush has already generated a lot of excitement, and fans eagerly anticipate its release.

