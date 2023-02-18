Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has cemented a special position in the hearts of many with his powerful acting chops. From playing the character of a romantic loverboy in Hum Tum to turning into a broody cop in Vikram Vedha, the 52-year-old has explored a wide range of versatile on-screen roles. The B-town star, who is now happily married to actress Kareena Kapoor, became the talk of the town during the initial years of his film career when he married actress Amrita Singh, who was 12 years older than him.

Saif and Amrita’s love story hit the headlines for a long time, especially because of their age gap. Here are some lesser-known facts about the ex-couple, whose marriage fell apart after 13 years of togetherness.

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Saif and his ex-wife Amrita first met each other during a photoshoot hosted by filmmaker Rahul Rawail. Saif was to make his debut in Rahul’s upcoming film. Since Amrita shared a cordial relationship with the director, Rahul invited the actress for a photoshoot with the film’s cast. Soon, after their first meeting, Amrita left a lasting first impression on the actor.

Saif soon called Amrita to take her out on a dinner date. But, the Betaab actress surprised Saif by saying, “No, I don’t go out for dinner. But, you can come home for dinner if you like." Upon the invitation, Saif drove to her house where he was smitten by Amrita’s makeup-free look, according to BollywoodShaadis.com. Saif Ali Khan stayed at Amrita’s place for two days.

The former couple exchanged vows in a lavish yet intimate ceremony in October 1991. Saif was 21 years old at that time, while Amrita was 33. But, cracks soon started to develop in their marriage and they got divorced in 2004. Dismissing all the dating rumours that he was linked to, Saif in an interview with a media portal in 2005 clarified that it was Amrita’s change in behaviour that led to the separation.

Saif and Amrita have two kids together, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The Omkara actor fell in love for the second time with Kareena Kapoor. The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012. They welcomed their first baby Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second baby boy Jehangir Ali Khan in 2021.

