When Sakshi Tanwar And Ram Kapoor’s Kiss In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Stirred Controversy

Actress Sakshi Tanwar skyrocketed to fame with the popular television show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The Sony Television show enjoyed a high TRP rating, with Sakshi and co-star Ram Kapoor’s crackling on-screen chemistry winning the hearts of many. However, one particular episode that people still can’t seem to stop talking about is where Sakshi and Ram shared a passionate kiss. While some absolutely loved the scene, others were irked by the portrayal of intimacy on national television back then. As Sakshi Tanwar celebrates her 50th birthday today, January 12, read on to know about the widely talked-about kiss in detail.

Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor’s steamy kiss was aired on March 12, 2012. The Ekta Kapoor directorial became a hot topic of discussion almost instantly, garnering mixed reactions from audiences. In the episode, Sakshi’s Priya declares to Ram that she won’t be interfering with his familial matters anymore. To calm her down, Ram confesses his love for Priya and plants a kiss on her lips to stop her incessant blabbering.

What follows is a long romantic sequence, with plenty of intimate scenes in the episode. Soon after the now-famous kissing scene was aired on the television channel, fans started an online debate about whether it was an appropriate thing to show on-screen.

A user wrote, “We live in a country where people still make a big deal (read issue) out of a kiss. Sadly these are the same people who went gaga over The Dirty Picture…"

After successfully running for three years, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was concluded on July 10, 2014. After the show, Sakshi starred in a couple of films and web shows, including Dangal and Mai. Ram Kapoor, on the other hand, also appeared in films like Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Humshakals, and Shaadi Ke Side Effects.

