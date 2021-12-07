When Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon Fought Over Bubble Gum on Sets of Patthar Ke Phool

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon made her debut with the 1991 film, Patthar Ke Phool, with Salman Khan. The film was very well received by the audience. Back then, nobody knew that the leading pair of the film would go on to rule the industry for decades. While Salman became arguably the biggest box office star, Raveena, too, made a unique place for herself in Bollywood and gave several hit films in the years following her debut.

Salman has this great quality of befriending his co-stars. Be it Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, Madhuri Dixit or Karishma Kapoor, everyone has good relations with Salman even today.

However, there was a time when Raveena and Salman used to fight a lot. This was revealed by Raveena herself in RJ Anmol’s chat show ‘My Life My Story’ in 2017. Raveena shared a lot of things about her and Salman’s life. She also called Salman a wonderful friend. Raveena said that she and Salman would fight on small things; for example, even bubble gum.

But she added that Salman is a wonderful human being. The actor said that back then one friend who always stood by her was Salman. She said that when everyone turned their faces away, Salman was always with her as a friend. He was there whenever she needed help. Reminiscing old memories, the actor recalled that on the sets of Patthar Ke Phool, the two did a photoshoot.

Raveena said she was very excited and was thinking that someone would pamper her on her special day. But Salman blew bubble gum near her face during the photoshoot. She got really angry and the two fought. Raveena told Salman that she also wants to blow bubble gum on his face or else she wouldn’t forgive her.

