The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh khan has struggled a lot in his career to earn the title. The actor began his journey with TV serials like Fauji and Circus before he made it big on the silver screen. Back in the day, Shah Rukh Khan took up some grey roles and one of them was in Baazigar. Earlier, when the film completed 29 years of its release producer Ratan Jain shared an interesting anecdote about how Shah Rukh Khan was cast in the film.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, the producer shared that they tried Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor but things didn’t work out. Some guys wanted to do the film, but they didn’t fit the bill, he added.

“Deewana had not been released back then and we had the music rights to the film. I saw some portions and was very impressed with Shah Rukh Khan. I then recommended him to my directors and we decided to move ahead," the producer added.

He also mentioned his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan for Baazigar. Ratan said that he first met at the Sea Rock Hotel at the poolside. “I just told him the one-line idea and he confidently said, I will do the best, only I can do the best," he added.

He also recalled that the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor was so confident that everything was decided at the first meeting itself. “He didn’t want a narration too as he had seen the film that inspired Baazigar – A Kiss Before Dying," he added.

The Abbas-Mustan directorial was a romantic thriller featuring SRK, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Raakhee, Dalip Tahil, Siddharth Ray and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The film became SRK’s one of the best films for which he won the Best Actor award at the 39th Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his recently released Sidharth Anand directorial Pathaan. He has Atlee’s Jawan opposite Nayanthara and Dunki with Taapsee Pannu helmed by Rajkumar Hirani next.

On the other hand, Salman Khan will be next seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji. The action-comedy film also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu in the major roles, while Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Malvika Sharma play supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The film is slated to release on December 30.

