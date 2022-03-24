When Salman Khan Screamed at Kangana Ranaut on The Sets of Bigg Boss 13

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 35th birthday on March 23. Known to keep everything out of the box and fearlessly so, Kangana never misses an opportunity to take a swipe and remains in the headlines. With the show Lock Upp, we see host Kangana schooling inmates and getting into verbal altercations with them.

On the occasion of her birthday, fans have been going through her old videos, reminiscing about the many bold statements and controversies. Some of them are light-hearted as well. One of these videos is from Bigg Boss 13 where she gets startled when Salman Khan shouts at her, albeit in good humor.

This video is from the time when Kangana Ranaut visited the sets of reality show Bigg Boss 13 to promote her film Panga. In the promo video of this funny episode, Salman and Kangana were seen having a lot of fun together. Salman is tasked with shouting aloud dialogues of both their films by Kangana.

Even while Kangana is explaining the task to Salman, the superstar screams out one of his famous dialogues, visibly scaring Kangana who lets out a gasp and moves back a few steps. Then she starts laughing while placing her hand on her heart. She then screams out one of her own dialogues to Salman but he appears absolutely cool and calm, unfazed by it.

Salman then asks Kangana to recreate her famous crying scene from the movie Queen to which she says she will if Salman joins her as well. Then the audience is treated to some really funny moments as both of them sit in a corner and start crying. Overall, it was a fun-filled episode that the audience lapped up. Bigg Boss 13 was also the most successful season of the show with the highest TRP ratings.

