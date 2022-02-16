When Salman Khan Suggested Sajid Nadiadwala Flee From His Wedding Venue

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently working on his upcoming films: Bachchan Pandey, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Heropanti 2. He is the grandson of famous filmmaker AK Nadiadwala, who has produced numerous Bollywood blockbusters in the past. Sajid Nadiadwala has been in the spotlight for his personal life in addition to his career. He was in a relationship with the late actress Divya Bharti, and following her death, he faced a lot of problems. Sajid eventually moved forward with his life, marrying journalist Wardha Khan. Only a few people are aware, however, that Salman Khan played a crucial part in bringing Wardha into Sajid’s life.

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are close friends and have worked together in many films over the years.

While Sajid Nadiadwala at first didn’t want to get married, he eventually accepted after Salman Khan persuaded him to to do so.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sajid revealed this interesting fact about his marriage. Sajid said that it was Salman Khan who wanted to get married and he decided that both of them would tie the knot on the same day and at the same venue.

Sajid said that Salman had a girlfriend at the time, but he had to look for one after this plan.

Sajid Nadiadwala then decided to marry Wardha Khan, but Salman changed his decision a few days before the wedding. According to Sajid, both of them had planned to marry on the birthday of Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, but then Sthe superstar said that he was no longer in the mood to get married.

Even though Salman Khan backed out of the marriage plan, Sajid refused to give up and married Wardha Khan. On his wedding day, Salman Khan appeared on stage and Sajid claims he told him, “The car is standing outside; let’s run away."

Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan have collaborated on a number of films. He made his directorial debut in 2014 with the Salman-starrer Kick.

