When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shut Down Troll After Being Judged Over Her Kissing Scene with Ram Charan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu knows how to give it back to the trolls. The actress has always taken a stand for herself whenever she was trolled by people, be it regarding her personal life or professional life. She was recently seen on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan along with Akshay Kumar, and the diva didn’t mince her words. Known for her sassy replies, some time back she had also responded to trolls who had problems with her kissing scene in the 2018 movie Rangasthalam.

While the movie was a hit at the box office, Samantha was time and again questioned for her kissing scene with Ram Charan. People had asked her how she could do it despite being married to Naga Chaitanya at that time.

The actress clarified people’s doubts by saying that it was not an actual kiss, but was made to look like one by the technical team using VFX. She said in an interview with Deccan Chronicle back then, “It is just a peck on the cheek and not a lip-lock. I know people were abusing as how I can do such scenes after my marriage. If married superstars do the same, will they ask such questions? Why me - because I am female? Moreover, my family is supportive, especially my father-in-law who phoo-phooed the detractors and hence I am working comfortably on the sets."

Samantha was also in the news last year when she announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in a joint statement with him on Instagram. It is about to be one year since the separation but people still bring up questions about the divorce in interviews.

Both Samantha and Naga have moved on in their respective lives after the split, but are not on good terms with each other, as told by the actress during her Koffee With Karan appearance. Samantha had also admitted that she and Naga still have hard feelings for each other. “It has been hard. But it’s good now. It’s fine. I am stronger than I have ever been," she said. “Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes," the actress further added.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda where she will play the lead role in both films.

