When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Slapped A Fan At Promotional Event

After carving a niche for herself in the Tamil and Telugu film industries with her acting chops, Samantha Ruth Prabhu rose to global popularity with her cameo dance number Oo Antava Mawa in the blockbuster Tollywood film Pushpa: The Rise. Not so long ago, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor made headlines after she appeared on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan with Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar. Now, a rumour about Samantha slapping a fan at a promotional event for one of her films has been doing the rounds on the internet.

According to a report by IndiaGlitz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had lost her calm at a fan during the promotion of a film back in 2011. While basking in the stupendous success of her films Ye Maaya Chesave and Brindavanam at the box office, the 35-year-old actress continued to promote the films in different parts of the country. In one such promotional event, which was held at a mall in Tirupati, Samantha left the venue after the security personnel failed to manage the crowd that had flocked to see her.

Amidst the chaos, one fan apparently managed to navigate through the security and pulled Samantha close to him, leaving the actress uncomfortable and irritated. After which, Samantha reportedly slapped him. In addition to that, it was reported that the Majili star also lashed out at a group of boys over their behaviour while walking out of the mall.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the Tamil romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The actress has a couple of upcoming films in the pipeline. She will next be seen playing the titular role in Yashoda, directed by Hari-Harish. She will also share the screen space with Dev Mohan in Gunasekhar’s mythological drama Shaakuntalam. Apart from them, Samantha also has Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi in her kitty.

