When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talked About Having Kids With Naga Chaitanya, Said Her Ambitions Are Postponing Family Plans

Superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke million hearts when she announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya last year, right before their fourth wedding anniversary. However, fans keep going back to their old interviews and interactions. Now, an old video of them has surfaced where the Oh Baby actress can be heard talking about her plans with Chaitanya before their separation. The couple had reportedly started planning to have a child together. During her Oh Baby promotion days, the actress revealed the delays she is experiencing in starting a family is due to her personal ambitions, reported Zoom Entertainment.

The actress answered when asked whether the question of having a family bothers her, “It’s natural. There is nothing to be angry about. There is a plan for a baby. There is nothing to be angry about. It’s natural. It’s something you ask, it’s fine."

“There is no very soon. I want to do this, I want to do that so sometimes it gets postponed. It gets postponed for personal ambitions but there are plans for a baby," the actress had told in an interview in 2019.

Meanwhile, Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. She has a series of projects lineup and is in no mood to stop. After The Family Man, she will be seen in her next series, Citadel in which she will be paired opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time.

Apart from Citadel, she will be seen in Arrangements of Love directed by Philip John. The movie is based on the novel by Indian writer Timeri N Murari. The actress is also going to appear in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The movie also stars actors Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi. Then, she has Yashida and Shakuntalam in the pipeline.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha. He will also be seen in Thank You with Raashii Khanna.

