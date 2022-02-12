When Samantha Spoke About Ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's 'First Wife': 'Even If I Have to Kiss...'

Since the joint announcement of their separation in October last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have constantly been hitting the headlines. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split via a joint statement on October 2, 2021. Ever since they made the official announcement about ending their marriage, a lot has been said and written about it.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha had been married since 2017. During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars (Telugu) in 2019, Samantha had heaped praise on Naga and called him “husband material".

“Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn’t have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway," Samantha told host Lakshmi Manchu about Chaitanya.

On the show, Lakshmi had also revealed that Samantha and Chaitanya were in “a live-in relationship" before marriage. When asked Samantha to name the “three things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man," the actress said, “Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it’s enough, I guess I have said a lot of things."

Rumours of Chaitanya and Samantha’s split first made headlines when Samantha changed her name on Instagram from Samantha Akkineni to simply ‘S’. When asked about it in an interview with Film Companion, she had refused to address it. “The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don’t react to them. That is how I have always been. I don’t react to this kind of noise and I don’t intend on doing so as well," she had said.

