When Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan Appeared in Deepak Tijori's Film Only to Promote Their Own

Cameo appearances in movies have been a very popular trend for a long time now. At times, these cameos are for a couple of scenes or at times just a dance number. But what is different about Deepak Tijori’s 1993 film Pehla Nasha? It was the debut film of director Ashutosh Gowariker, and along with Deepak, the film starred Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal.

Actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan made cameo appearances in Pehla Nasha, and while complementing Deepak, they plugged in their own movies. An old clip that has emerged online is giving us some major nostalgia.

The viral clip opens with actor Rahul Roy stating, “Iss Baazigar (Deepak) se toh har kisiko Aashiqui hojayegi (Everone will fall in love with this gambler)." Rahul featured in the 1990 film Aashiqui, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Deepak and Anu Aggarwal also essayed pivotal roles in the film.

Following Rahul, Saif also advised Deepak to continue the ‘Parampara’ (tradition) of doing good films. Saif starred in the 1993 film Parampara, which was directed by Yash Chopra. Along with Saif, the film’s star cast included Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aamir Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, Neelam Kothari, and Anupam Kher.

Sudesh Berry, who featured in the 1992 film Vansh, said, “Actoro ke Vansh mein apna naam roshan karna (Make your name shine amongst all the actors)." Shah Rukh also followed suit, but the actor plugged not one but three of his films. He had said, “Tumne toh Chamatkar kardiya, Gentleman. Main toh tumhara Deewana hogaya (You've done a miracle, Gentleman. I've become your fan)." Chamatkar, Deewana, and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman were three of Shah Rukh’s films that were released in 1992. Apart from Shah Rukh, Chamatkar starred Naseeruddin Shah and Urmila Matondkar. While Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman had Juhi Chawla, Nana Patekar, and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. In Deewana, Shah Rukh’s co-stars were Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor.

Aamir concluded the thread by stating, “Lekin lekin lekin Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (But whoever wins is the champion)." Released in 1992, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar featured Aamir, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Pooja Bedi, and Mamik Singh.

For the record, Pehla Nasha is the only film till date, in which Aamir and Shah Rukh featured in a scene together along with Saif, Rahul, and Sudesh.

