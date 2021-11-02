When Shah Rukh Khan Called Hansal Mehta Offering Financial Help for a Child's Life-Saving Surgery

Shah Rukh Khan turned 56 on Tuesday and was showered by wishes on social media from friends and fans. Several members of the film fraternity took to Twitter to wish King Khan on his birthday. Among them was filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who posted a long note elaborating on why he loves SRK and respects him as a superstar, despite having very brief interactions with him.

Hansal Mehta narrated that he has interacted with SRK only thrice. It’s the third interaction that won him over. While sharing the note, he wrote, “Why @iamsrk is a superstar forever and why I love him. I’ve interacted with SRK thrice - once on twitter and on another occasion briefly at a party. Nice, polite and warm interactions. But the third interaction is why for me he will always be a true star…"

In his note, Mehta mentioned that his third interaction with SRK was when he was seeking help for an ill child, who needed life-saving surgery. Mehta had posted about the child on Twitter, and Shah Rukh contacted him on his own to offer help. The actor then took care of all the hospital expenses of the child. Mehta lauded SRK’s generosity and compassion in the note.

Mehta had also spoken up in favour of Shah Rukh Khan when his son Aryan Khan was in jail for the Mumbai drugs bust case. The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan, among others. The 23-year-old spent about a month in jail, before being released on bail.

Mehta had taken to Twitter to write that it was painful when people arrive at judgements on children, adding he stands with Shah Rukh during the difficult time. “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk," the Scam 1992 helmer wrote.

