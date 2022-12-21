When Shah Rukh Khan Could Not Hold Back His Tears After Facing Defeat

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback as a lead actor after a hiatus of 4 years with Pathaan. After being absent from the big screen, he has a handful of films coming up next year apart from Pathaan, including Jawan and Dunki. However, Pathaan has already run into a controversy over the song Besharam Rang, which was released recently. And there are even calls to boycott the film on social media. Nevertheless, Shah Rukh Khan is extensively promoting the film and during one such media interaction, he spoke about the way defeat affects him.

We all know that Shah Rukh Khan owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In a recent interview, he shared an anecdote from 2014 when the Indian Premiere League was held in UAE. His team, KKR, had a dismal performance that year and was losing match after match. SRK recalled how the perpetual defeats caused him to cry like a child in his hotel room. His children, Suhana and Aryan, who were much younger then, also started crying when they saw their father in tears.

In the same interview, Shah Rukh Khan was also asked what he would do if Pathaan flopped, considering the calls to boycott the film. The actor then displayed his quick wit and cheekiness that he is known for, saying if that happens, then he will quit acting and start a business named Pathaan Catering or Baazigar Bakery.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Additionally, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan will also be seen reprising their roles from the Tiger film franchise and the movie War, respectively, in cameos, as a part of the shared universe created by YRF. The movie is slated for release on January 25.

