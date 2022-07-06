When Shah Rukh Khan’s Call Made Ranveer Singh’s Day: 'I Was Running Around the Office'

A powerhouse of energy and an excellent actor, Ranveer Singh has become one of the most loved actors. He is celebrating his 37th birthday today. While Ranveer rang on his birthday in the US alongside the love of his life, Deepika Padukone, his fans and friends from the industry are pouring out sweet and adorable messages. It's fair to say that Ranveer has earned every bit of this love.

From playing the gullible boy-next-door to sending chills down our spines with the fierce portrayal of antagonism, Ranveer has showcased his versatility in a very short run. From his very first film, the actor had put across the point that he has come into the industry to stay. Ranveer made his career debut alongside Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. His performance earned him praises from all quarters, a special one from superstar Shah Rukh Khan as well.

During his appearance on Simi Garewal’s chat show, Ranveer opened up about how Shah Rukh said the ‘loveliest things’ to him after watching Band Baaja Baaraat. The actor shared his conversation with director Maneesh Sharma, after the release of the film. “I met Maneesh and he said, ‘Call aa gaya? Khush hai (Did you get a call? Are you happy now)?’,” Ranveer recalled he got confused about what call was he referring to. Putting Ranveer out of his misery, Maneesh simply asked him to check his phone. The actor followed and to his surprise, he had missed calls from none other than Shah Rukh.

“I had missed his (Shah Rukh) call can you imagine,” Ranveer expressed, further revealing that he was sitting with his phone waiting for it to ring again. The actor shared that King Khan had the loveliest things to say over his performance in Band Baaja Baaraat. “I was running around the office jumping and pumping my fists and was like ‘I can’t believe he called and I can’t believe he said that…’” he had said.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in the first episode of Koffee With Karan, Season 7, which starts airing on July 7. The actor will appear along with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt.

