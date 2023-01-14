When Shahid Kapoor Complained Against Late Legendary Actor Raj Kapoor's Daughter

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor often makes headlines with his incredible work or his dapper looks. His dashing personality and phenomenal acting skills have made him a celebrated name in the Hindi film industry. From starting his career as a background dancer to becoming a leading Bollywood actor, Shahid has come a long way. But do you know that he once complained against veteran actor Raj Kapoor’s daughter Vastavikta Pandit?

Shahid filed a complaint against Vastavikta at Mumbai’s Versova police station. In the complaint, he claimed that she mentally harassed him with her offensive acts. He told the police that whenever he left his house, Raj Kapoor’s daughter used to block his way, sit on his car’s bonnet, and claimed to be his wife.

The Kabir Singh actor tried to avoid her initially. However, after moving into a house next to his building, Vastavikta once dodged the security to enter his apartment on the 13th floor. That is when Shahid Kapoor decided to take legal action against her.

The actor informed the police that she followed him to his shoots and waited for him at the gate of his building. But, the actress managed to flee away after the actor filed a complaint against her. According to reports, the duo met for the first time at Shiamak Davar’s dance classes and that is when Vastavikta fell in love with Shahid.

Shahid Kapoor is now happily married to Meera Rajput. The couple tied the knot in 2015. They have two children – daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey. He will next be seen in Abbas Zafar’s action film Bloody Daddy. Apart from that, he is all set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming web series Farzi. Shahid also has Dinesh Vijan’s upcoming film in his kitty.

