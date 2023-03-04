Shahid Kapoor has earned a huge fan base because of his boyish charms, good looks and excellent acting skills. He is also a huge sensation among young girls and the Bollywood actor no doubt enjoys a sizable female fan following. Who doesn’t enjoy being loved and idolised by fans? Sometimes fans can go overboard and act downright creepy, making the person extremely uncomfortable. Shahid had faced something quite similar, having been stalked by a female fan. That is not the most unsettling part. The strange fact is that the fan was not just any commoner, but the daughter of the legendary late actor Raaj Kumar.

Vastavikta Pandit, daughter of Raaj Kumar, who once tried to follow her father’s footsteps into the entertainment industry, failed in his acting career. She came into touch with Shahid Kapoor during his pre-acting days, when both had enrolled at Shiamak Davar’s dance classes. Vastavikta reportedly fell in love with Shahid during that time. The feeling was not reciprocated, and over the years, the love turned into obsession and she started stalking him.

In a 2012 police complaint that Shahid filed against her, he alleged that she stalked him to movie sets, obstructed him when he went outdoors, sat on his car’s bonnet and kept telling him she was his biggest fan. The creepiest incident was when she moved into a house adjacent to Shahid’s and began introducing herself as his wife to people around. After Shahid filed a complaint against Vastavikta, she managed to flee.

Vastavikta Pandit has also tried her luck in films. In 1996, Vastavikta made her acting debut, but the box office performance of her film was underwhelming. Despite her prolonged efforts, she couldn’t gain her foothold in the industry. Vastavikta did not benefit at all from her father’s fame. Despite being the daughter of a legendary actor, she failed to make a name for herself and ended up in obscurity.

