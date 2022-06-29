When Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira Rajput Shared a Passionate Kiss in Sanah Kapur's Wedding; Watch Video

Senior actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak’s daughter Sanah Kapur tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in April. Sanah married Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi attended only by close friends and family. Their wedding video is finally out, and it captures all the memorable moments from the event. The Wedding Story shared the four-minute video on their Instagram page, capturing the highlights from the wedding.

The video sees Mayank as he recites a poem for Sanah at the altar, he also sought Pankaj’s blessings. Other clips feature the bride and groom having a good time with their friends and parents, dancing to dhol beats and sharing romantic moments. A clip also shows Sanah’s aunt (Supriya’s sister) Ratna Pathak Shah and her husband Naseeruddin Shah bringing in red bangles (kaleerey) for the bride.

What caught our attention is an intimate moment between Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput. The pictures see Sanah’s brother Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. During the sangeet ceremony, Mira plants a kiss on Shahid’s lips and Misha takes over the dance floor with another girl. Actor Vivaan Shah and others also dance together.

Check the video here:

Pankaj was earlier married to actor Neliima Azeem, with whom she had a son, Shahid. He later married Supriya and had a daughter Sanah and a son Ruhaan with her. Neliima also had a son Ishaan with her second husband Rohit Khattar.

For those unaware, Sanah starred in a small role in Shaandaar which starred her brother Shahid along with Alia Bhatt in the lead role. She played a bride in the movie, while Shahid played a wedding planner. Their father Pankaj Kapur was also part of the movie.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Jersey, will reportedly be making a big announcement about his project after he returns to Mumbai from his family trip.

The actor will now be seen in a Netflix web series directed by Raj and DK. It is said to be titled Farzi. He also has a film tentatively titled Bloody Daddy in the making.

