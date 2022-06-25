When Shahid Kapoor's Hair Hampered Karisma Kapoor's Performance in Dil to Pagal Hai

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, who turned 48 today, ruled the nineties Hindi cinema. From starring in movies like Raja Hindustani to Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai, Karishma has delivered memorable performances and equally enchanting dance numbers. However, there was a time when the actress could not deliver her best because of a background dancer.

For the energetic dance performance of Le Gayi from the 1997 movie Dil To Pagal Hai, Karisma had to dance along with a troupe of performers. The dancers were students of choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance academy, and one of them happened to be Shahid Kapoor. Before he made his Bollywood debut six years later, Shahid was a professional dancer. It was because of Shahid that Karisma had to deliver 15 takes in one of the scenes.

The actor had shared details of the incident in an interview with Filmfare. He told the entertainment magazine that during the shooting of the song, there was one dancer who was slightly offbeat. He described himself as a dancer with “really big hair on his head.” The Kabir Singh actor added, “I remember I won’t call her Karisma because at that time she was Karisma Kapoor, and had to do 15 retakes because of me.” Shahid said that once the actress turned back and enquired furiously, “Ye kaun hai? Kaun hai ye? (Who is this?).” He hid himself and said, “Main nahi hoon, main nahi hoon (it's not me).”

Meanwhile, social media has been filled with birthday wishes for Lolo aka Karisma. Her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an adorable childhood photo and called her the pride of the family. Her close friend Malaika Arora and cousin Riddhima Kapoor, too, showered love on her. Apart from that, several Bollywood stars have also taken to social mediato wish her on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Karisma will soon be seen in an upcoming web series titled Brown.

