When Shehzada Actress Kriti Sanon Reacted to Dating Rumours with Adipurush Co-star Prabhas

Kriti Sanon is paired opposite south superstar Prabhas in their upcoming mythological drama Adipurush. For a quite long time, media reports suggest that the couple is dating however, there is no confirmation from their end. During Bhediya promotions, Varun Dhawan hinted at the two dating each other although he didn’t mention the guy’s name but fans guessed he is talking about Prabhas. In her previous interview, the Shehzada diva Kriti Sanon reacted to her personal and professional life making news in the media.

The actress mentioned that she doesn’t react to the news much and tries to keep it as light as possible. She told The Quint, public memory is short as things that are creating a buzz right now will die down. Reacting to such rumours will give it more heed for no reason hence she mostly chooses not to react. Adding to it Kriti mentioned she prefers to react only when such baseless buzz affects her family. She puts her foot down reacting to news when she feels it is affecting her family or crossing a boundary or taking a toll on her dignity, or respect.

Meanwhile, talking about Kriti’s Shehzada, the film’s first-day box office collection is out. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the first-day collection of Shehzada. He shared that the movie minted Rs 6 crores on its opening day, and has remained dull in mass circuits. However, the movie may recover its pace on the second day, since it’s a holiday on Shivratri, which may lead to improved business.

