Shriya Saran is a popular Indian actress, who has created a niche in Indian cinema with her acting mettle. She often shares glimpses and snippets of her personal life with her fans, and even interacts with them from time to time. Shriya Saran recently held an Instagram live session to catch up with them. One user made a vulgar comment during the live. He wrote, “B**bs super". After reading the comment, Shriya got annoyed and reprimanded the fan by calling “idiot." But Shriya Saran’s husband Andrei Koscheev, who was also present in the session, reacted to the comment in a unique way. He can be heard saying, “I agree with you guys." He also welcomed more such comments about his wife Shriya. The video is now making rounds on social media and has been shared by a Twitter user.

Shriya Saran started her acting journey with Telugu cinema and has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and English films. She has shared screen space with several leading heroes across industries including Rajinikanth, Vijay, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Ajay Devgn.

Shriya married her Russian boyfriend and businessman Andrei in 2018, and the couple has a daughter named Radha.

She has recently wrapped up the Kannada film Kabzaa. The post-production of the film is going on in full swing and is expected to hit the big screens soon. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a massy film. Chinni Prakash, who is known for curating iconic dance numbers, has choreographed the songs for Kabzaa.

Shriya Saran shared in a recent interview with a portal, “I am a trained Kathak dancer and after 2 hours of practice and 3 days of the shoot we were done with the song and I truly enjoyed the choreography of Chinni Sir."

She also has completed her schedule for the Telugu-Hindi bilingual, titled Music School.

