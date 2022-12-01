When Shweta Bachchan Was Beaten Up By Mother Jaya Bachchan

Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya, has been the talk of the town recently. The three generations of the Bachchan family spill some beans on the show, sharing never-heard-before anecdotes of their illustrious clan. In a recent episode, Shweta Bachchan spoke about how she used get be beaten up as a child by her mother, Jaya Bachchan. In the podcast, Shweta said that she was the punching bag of their family, while her brother Abhishek Bachchan was mostly left alone. But this is not the first time she has spoken about this topic.

In 2004, in an appearance on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Shweta and Abhishek joined their parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan. Simi revisited an old interview of the veteran actress, claiming Shweta was beaten more as a child than Abhishek. Jaya can be seen giggling.

Shweta responded on her mother’s behalf and stated, “Because I was the older one, I had to set an example." Adding more to it, Abhishek said that he was the baby of the family. Jaya also mentioned that Abhishek was naughty, but wasn’t a “brat". “Shweta was very difficult for me. In the sense that, it was like, ‘why are you doing this?’, and she’d say, ‘because I feel like it.’ She thought she could speak to me like that. Sometimes, it’s the weakness of the parent," She added.

Amitabh Bachchan had also quipped that it would be a joy for Navya when she watches these interviews. Incidentally, the topic was brought up on her podcast just last month.

Shweta shared in the podcast that Jaya Bachchan was very free with her slaps and she got a lot of them. “The ruler got broken on me once. She used to beat me a lot," she added.

Jaya Bachchan also reasoned out and shared that Shweta was stubborn and annoying, and she has realised that parents hit children when they are angry at themselves for not being able to handle the situation and that frustration gets out like that.

