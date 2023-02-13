In her decades-long career, Sridevi, known as the first female superstar of Indian cinema, wowed audiences. She appeared in films in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, among other languages. The English Vinglish actor was simultaneously a glam queen and a girl next door because of her mischievous and vibrant smile and flawless performance. Fans and celebs of the film industry have been in sorrow ever since her untimely demise.

You may not be aware that the actress, who began her career as a child actor set her own ground rules. Hollywood directors also knocked on her door when she was at the height of her success, but the actress turned them down. Did you know that Sridevi once declined Steven Spielberg’s offer for a small role in his science fiction film in 1993 while he was filming Jurassic Park? She believed that the role offered wasn’t worth the additional pay and didn’t do justice to her status back home.

In the end, Jurassic Park became a big success, and a sequel was also released. Irrfan Khan eventually became the first actor from India to be connected to this well-known franchise. And it’s not just Jurassic Park; a few years later, Sridevi also declined to star with Shah Rukh Khan in Darr. In an interview, she accepted that she turned down the proposal and stated, “After Chandni and Lamhe, I feel Darr would have been an ordinary character for me. If I were playing Shah Rukh Khan’s role, I would have loved to do it. It was something I had done many times before."

Now, let us share with you an update on Sridevi’s much-talked biography, written by Dhiraj Kumar. Dhiraj Kumar is a columnist, writer and researcher who is giving words to Sridevi’s memories. The legendary actress passed away in February 2018, devastating the movie fraternity and her millions of fans around the world. She remains one of the finest superstars Indian cinema has ever have had. Speaking with the Indian Express, Boney Kapoor revealed the name of her biography is “Sridevi- The Life Of A Legend". The book will be published this year.

