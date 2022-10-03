When Sridevi Shot Underwater For Hours Despite Having a High Fever

Sridevi is no longer alive, but her stellar performances in films like Solva Sawan, Nagina and Chandni are still cherished by the audience. A powerhouse of talent, she made a lot of fans, including director Mahesh Bhatt, with her awe-inspiring performances. Mahesh got the chance to direct Sridevi in the film Gumrah which was released on August 3, 1993. In an old interview, Mahesh lauded her professionalism. He narrated how the Mr India actress obediently followed each of the instructions.

Mahesh also explained how she left no stone unturned to get the nuances of her character perfect. The director said that he only provided a conducive environment for her to grow as an actor. According to him, that was enough for Sridevi to get into the skin of her role. The Dastak director said that Sridevi always trusted the director’s viewpoint.

In the interview, Mahesh shared another anecdote which proved that Sridevi set a benchmark when it came to working with determination. He recalled that Sridevi was to shoot for a water sequence in Gumrah. He was informed that the English Vinglish actress was down with fever.

Mahesh immediately met Sridevi and told her that they could shoot for the sequence when she got better. He was surprised when Sridevi refused to postpone the shoot. The director said that she shot inside water for hours with a high fever.

Mahesh was left awestruck by Sridevi’s devotion to her role. The director said that Sridevi didn’t utter a word about her condition as she was extremely professional. Mahesh said further that he appreciates her spirit and misses her dearly.

Gumrah revolved around the story of Roshni Chadha, whose father Prakash Chhadha is absconding. She is attracted to Rahul Malhotra who helps her gain a reputation as a famous singer. However, things turn around when she is arrested for the charge of drug possession.

