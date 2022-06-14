When Star Couple SSR and Vijayakumari Played Brother-Sister Duo in Kaithiyin Kathali

The Tamil film and TV industry has many actors who are couples in real life. And many of them have turned into real-life couples after playing similar roles on screen. This list includes star couples like MGR and Janaki, Gemini Ganesan and Savitri, AVM Rajan and Pushpalatha. These actors acted as boyfriend-girlfriend or as husband and wife in many movies. But, none of them acted like brother and sister. But Sedapatti Suryanarayana Rajendran, known by his initials SSR, and Vijayakumari are the only star couple to play brother and sister after their marriage.

The couple acted as a brother-sister duo in Kaithiyin Kathali, the 1963 Tamil language film. Directed by A K Velan, the movie was also produced by him under his banner Arunachalam Studios. He also wrote the story and the dialogues for the film. V. Ramamurthi handled cinematography, while V. P. Natarajan edited the film. K P. Muthu was in charge of art direction and P. S. Gopalakrishnan handled the choreography.

SSR, an actor, director, producer and politician, worked in Tamil theatre and cinema. He made his acting debut in 1952 with the film Parasakthi. It was a Tamil language drama film, directed by Krishnan Panju and written by M. Karunanidhi. The movie revolves around the misfortunes that befell the members of a Tamil family during World war 2. Later, he acted in several movies like Kuladeivam, Mudhalali, Petra Manam, Kumudham and a lot more.

Vijayakumari, on the other hand, started her acting career in 1953 with the movie Naalvar, which was directed by V. Krishnan. The film revolved around a family consisting of four siblings. Vijayakumari is known for her ability to convincingly transform herself into the characters she portrayed. She is also noted for her Tamil diction and dialogue delivery. Her acting credits in films include Kumudam, Saradha, Kumgumam, Santhi, Aanandhi, Avan Pithan, Alli and Thedi Vantha Thirumagal.

