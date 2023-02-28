Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty last month tied the nuptial knot with cricketer KL Rahul in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Recently, Athiya and Rahul went to Ujjain and took blessings at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for their happy marital life.

Suniel Shetty, who has over the decades openly declared his love for cricket, is all over the moon with his daughter choosing a cricketer as her life partner. On his recent visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed his first meeting with KL Rahul and how it went.

Unaware that he and Athiya were already acquainted, Suniel said that he first met his son-in-law at an airport and had expressed to him that he was a fan of his playing style. He also was happy to know that Rahul hailed from Mangalore, which was quite close to where the actor himself was born. “When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and Mana, they didn’t say much and just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul were on talking terms," he shared as per a Mid-Day report.

He said he was happy to know that Athiya knew Rahul well because he had always advised his daughter to talk to South Indian boys. He said that he was, however, surprised that Athiya never mentioned Rahul in front of him. Suniel Shetty was on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote India’s first MMA reality show, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt.

Talking about his work, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Telugu film Ghani, where he played the role of a retired boxing champion. Suniel will soon join his frequent collaborators Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3 in Mumbai. Paresh had previously revealed that the third movie’s key cast Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiyya will fly abroad for the third film’s foreign shoot, which will start in three months.

