When Superstar Krishna and Amitabh Bachchan Worked On Remakes of Each Other's Films

Telugu superstar Krishna’s sudden passing has sent shockwaves across the film industry. The 79-year-old veteran actor had once reigned supreme in the industry, a legacy that his son Mahesh Babu now carries forward. However, do you know that Krishna often starred in remakes of another legend of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan? Both the actors were the same age and they debuted in cinema around the same time.

While Krishna debuted as a hero with Thene Manasulu in 1965 after a brief period of minor roles, Amitabh debuted with 1969’s Saat Hindustani. While Saat Hindustani was the only black-and-white film that Amitabh appeared in, Thene Manasulu was the first Telugu social film to be shot completely in colour.

Amitabh Bachchan’s classic comedy thriller Satte Pe Satta was remade in Telugu in 1984 as Andarikante Monagadu with Krishna in the lead. Another classic that was an attempt towards secularism in the 70s, Amar Akbar Anthony was remade as Ram Robert Rahim in Telugu. Amitabh’s Anthony Gonzalves was played as Robert by Krishna while Vinod Khanna’s Amar and Rishi Kapoor’s Akbar were played by Rajinikanth and Chandra Mohan as Ram and Rahim respectively.

Krishna and Amitabh Bachhan have also done a remake of each of the Kannada films Shankar Guru, in Telugu and Hindi respectively. While the Hindi remake was titled Mahaan, the Telugu remake was titled, Kumara Raja. Similarly, the Kannada film Chakravyuhah was remade as Inquilab in Hindi with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead while it was remade in Telugu as Mukhyamantri starring Krishna.

