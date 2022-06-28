When Suriya Saw Madhavan in Nambi Narayan Avatar and Went Speechless, Watch Video

South star R Madhavan’s upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is going to be released in theatres soon. Recently, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film in which Suriya is left stunned after seeing Madhavan as Nambi Narayan. What surprised Suriya more was that Madhavan was standing next to the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, whose real life story has inspired Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The video shared on Instagram shows Madhavan in Nambi Narayanan's avatar.

The 3 Idiots actor has also formally introduced Suriya and Narayanan in the video clip. The scientist can be heard saying that he has very high regard for Suriya’s father, Sivakumar, who is a well-known name in the Tamil film industry.

Madhavan wrote in the caption, “Only my bro, Suriya can make me feel so good and react like this… Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father.”

While Suriya will be playing a journalist in the film, Shah Rukh Khan also has a cameo in the Hindi version of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect in the same role.

In a recent interview, Madhavan revealed that neither SRK nor Suriya had taken a penny for their roles. He further shared that both the actors did not charge even for their caravans, costumes and assistants.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biographical drama on the life of Nambi Narayanan. Nambi was a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), accused of espionage in 1994.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect also marks Madhavan’s directorial debut. The film had its world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The film also received a standing ovation at the festival. The film is slated to have a worldwide release on July1.

