Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has earned a name in the film industry for being bold, beautiful and outspoken. The actress, known to wear her heart on her sleeves, has been an inspiration to many for not biting back her words. From earning multiple plaudits for her spectacular performance in Aarya to the buzz surrounding the romantic relationships in her life, Sushmita has always offered something interesting for gossip mongers to talk about. Besides films, the former Miss Universe has also flaunted her sizzling dance moves in item songs like Dilbar Dilbar, Shakalaka Baby and Mehboob Mere.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, the Main Hoon Na actress revealed that she was proud of performing item numbers, even when they were frowned upon. She claimed that although lead actors or actresses who performed item songs were said to create a bad reputation for themselves, for Sushmita, music was just music.

“I’m very proud…Main lead actors, actress item number nhi karte hai, reputation kharab hojayega (Main lead actors don’t do item numbers, it’s bad for their reputation). And I’m like, mujhe lelo (take me)," shared Sushmita.

She further narrated an incident when two of her managers stopped working with her because they wanted to cast her in a “full-fledged film". Instead, the actress revealed that she wanted to feature in item numbers. “I’ve had two managers leave me because they were like, ‘She’s crazy, she’s saying yes to doing an item song, and you were trying to cast her in a full-fledged film.’ Music is music and it will survive even a bad film," opined the B-town diva.

Sushmita added that back then when celebrities refused their managers something, the managers would start explaining that they knew how the film industry worked because they had years of experience in the field. “Because you’re 22 years old yourself, all the more people start taking into the factor that she’s just not listening. We’ve been here for so long," Sushmita further said.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will once again reprise her role as Aarya in the third season of the web series. The action thriller’s intense teaser has already made viewers wait with bated breath for the upcoming season. Apart from Sushmita Sen, Aarya also stars Sikandar Kher, Maya Sarao, Vikas Kumar, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani and Ankur Bhatia in important roles.

