When Tabu Reacted to Her Dating Rumours With Nagarjuna: Don't Have a Label for My Relationship With Him

The dating rumours of actress Tabu and megastar Nagarjuna was a talking point at one time, and even now, these rumours keep coming back. The actors were seen together in films like Aavida Maa Aavide, Ninne Pelladatha and Sisindri, where their on-screen chemistry was a hit. The actress had once reacted to these speciations as well. In one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan in 2007, the host Karan Johar had asked her about the rumours. She said, as reported by Zoom, that these rumours are old but they keep coming back.

“This Nagarjuna story is very old. It keeps coming back. I always wonder, it feels like the media wants to give this expression that whether I have boyfriends or not, boyfriends come boyfriends go but Nagarjuna remains," the actress had said back then.

She added, “I don’t know what to say about it except that he is one of the closest people in my life. He is one of the most important relationships I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me. Also, that nothing can ever alter or change my relationship with him. I don’t have a label for it. I can’t do anything about it."

Tabu had also added that the term friendship has been abused when Karan suggested that she could call their relationship as ‘friendship.’

On the work front, the actress has a series of projects in ker kitty. She will be seen in the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kuttey, Kufiya, Bholaa and Drishyam 2. Nagarjuna, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bangarraju with his son Naga Chaitanya. Next, he will be seen in The Ghost.

