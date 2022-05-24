When Tamil Actor Sree Nithi Spoke About Her Casting Couch Experience

Sree Nithi, who co-starred with actor Ranjith in the Vijay TV show Senthoora Poove, was asked if her mother could “adjust" a bit so that the actor could get a movie role. In a recent interview with IBC Mangai, the actor revealed that she too went through a casting couch experience in the film industry.

As per the interview, she was called for an audition for a role in a big-budget movie. There was a big hero attached to the movie which made it a big opportunity. There, the person that was representing the producer and the director asked if she was ready for ‘adjustment’. Not being able to understand what the word meant, she replied that she is very adjustable and that she would be comfortable with any role they give, as well as won’t fuss about the food and travel.

Advertisement

The man went on to explain that adjustment meant sexual favours in return for the chance to act in a good role in the film industry. A shocked Sreenithi refused. A bigger shock came when the person insinuated that her mother could ‘adjust’ in her place. Since then, Sree Nithi has been careful in dealing with such people.

Sree Nithi is famous for her role as Roja Amma in Senthoora Poove which aired on Vijay TV, where she was able to create a huge fan following. She remains active on social media and treats her fans to posts regularly. She has a huge following which garners her a lot of likes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.