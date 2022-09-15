When The Cast of Middle-Class Love Compelled Kapil Sharma to Resume Shooting

We all know The Kapil Sharma Show is back with another season and it’s back with a bang! Recently, our favourite on-screen Kappu aka Kapil Sharma shared a video on Instagram with the cast of Middle-Class Love.

The video has producer Anubhav Sinha, his wife, director Ratnaa Sinha, actor Prit Kamani, and two newcomers- Eisha Singh and Kavya Thapar. While sharing the video, Kapil wrote, “Exclusive ‘middle-class love’ only on my YouTube channel."

In the video, Kapil can be heard saying, “Pehli baar aisa hua hai dukan band ki ho and grahak aagye (It has happened for the first time that the shop is closed and the customers come in)."

Producer Anubhav Sinha was quick to respond, “Humne ek film banaayi, uske promotion ke liye nikle, Kapil ko main jaanta hoon, Kapil ke liye aajate hai (We have made a film, we were out to promote it, I said I know Kapil and thought of coming to you for promotion)." To which, Kapil responded, “Humaara aaj ka shoot ho gya hai finish, agle hafte karlete hai (We are done with our shoot, let’s do it next week)."

The latest project of Anubhav Sinha’s production house is Middle-Class Love directed by his wife Ratna Sinha. The film will be released on September 16. Ratna made her directorial debut in 2017 with Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. Two new actors — Esha Singh and Kavya Thapar — are making their debut in this film, while the Maska fame actor Preet Kamani will also be seen in this film. Apart from this, Manoj Pahwa will also be seen playing an important role in the film.

