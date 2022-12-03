'When The F Will You'll Move On?' Malaika Arora Slams Those Hung Up On Arbaaz Khan, Breaks Down In MIWM

A new promo of Malaika Arora’s reality show, Moving In with Malaika, dropped on Saturday evening and it features a witty Malaika Arora slamming those still hung up about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The promo begins with a sizzling Malaika getting out of a pool and setting our social media platforms on fire! But soon, we see a vulnerable Malaika talking to Farah Khan.

She and Farah speak about her way of announcing her new show. “I said yes," Farah revisited the announcement which had initially sparked rumours of her wedding with Arjun Kapoor. “I said yes to a show, Farah," Malaika said. “Whatever the world says…" she added, before flipping the bird. We then see one of Malaika’s best friends Kareena Kapoor praising her, calling her ‘witty’, ‘hot’, and ‘rock solid’ but she wondered if Malaika would drop her guard down during the show.

In another portion of the video, she was seen standing on a stage with a mic in her hand. “I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when the F will all of you move on?" she asked on the stage, which was welcomed with a loud cheer. The promo reaches an end with an emotional Malaika telling Farah that she is happy with all the decisions she has made in life. Soon, she struggles to fight back her tears and Farah comforts her before adding that she looks beautiful even when she cries. Sigh, we agree Farah!

Check out the promo below:

Moving in With Malaika will provide fans with details about her past, present, and future in some unfiltered conversations. Talking about the show in an exclusive conversation with News18, she revealed that her son Arhaan Khan will also be a part of it.

Asked about his reaction, Malaika shared, “He is super excited. He told me to go for it. He was very curious about how the show is going to go about. He is going to be a part of the show. I am really looking forward to shooting with him. We still have to shoot a lot and Arhaan is very excited about his part. He is currently abroad studying, so I am waiting for him to come down and shoot with me. He has some amazing ideas of what he wants to do on the show. I think it’s going to be the most interesting part and he has already asked me, ‘Paisa milega na,'(laughs)."

