When The Makers of Kadhalil Vizhunthen Used This Unique Strategy to Promote The Film

Cult film Kadhalil Vizhunthen has completed 16 years since it hit the theatres on September 26, 2008. The film, despite featuring relative newcomers Nakul and Sunaina, did quite well at the box office and met with good reviews. Nakul, who was known to be a chubby boy until then, had a drastic physical transformation and lost close to 25 pounds for the movie.

The film had been made on a low budget with director PV Prasath acknowledging in an interview that there were major hurdles during the making of Kadhalil Vizhunthen. This film also marks the first time Sun TV network forayed into film distribution through their newly established Sun Pictures banner. Kadhalil Vizhunthen was the first film distributed by Sun Pictures.

Considering the low budget and lack of popular stars, a lot of thought was put into how to promote the film and whether it would sell. A large company was foraying into distribution for the first time and a lot of eyes were on Sun Pictures. Sun Pictures then implemented a unique technique to promote the film. Sun TV network has a wide array of channels at its disposal and it used it to its advantage.

As the film’s release date approached, a five-minute advertisement promo for the film was aired on all Sun Network’s channels. Given the sheer number of channels that Sun TV network owned, it resulted in a huge reach and piqued interest for the film. The strategy worked and people flocked to the theatres to watch Kadhalil Vizhunthen.

In a way, the film became a trendsetter as Sun Pictures utilised this strategy in other movies they distributed as well and established itself as a strong distribution company with almost no competition.

