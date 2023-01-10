When Twinkle Khanna Put Forward A Strange Condition To Get Married To Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are one of the most talked about adored couples in B-town. They have been happily married for 21 years now. While Akshay keeps his fans enthralled with both his acting chops and exceptional martial arts skills, Twinkle is a proud author and columnist. The duo fell in love with each other while filming the 1999 film Zulmi, and Akshay soon popped the big question to ladylove Twinkle.

However, do you know that Twinkle Khanna did not say ‘yes’ immediately? Instead, she posed a weird condition for getting married to Akshay. At the time, she was shooting for the film Mela, starring brothers Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan.

Twinkle, who had been delivering consecutive flops at the time, told Akshay that if Mela struck a chord with the audience, she would not get married. But, if it flopped, she would take the marital plunge with him.

Akshay agreed and as luck would have it, Mela turned out to be a box office dud, greatly disappointing Aamir Khan and director Dharmesh Darshan. According to media reports, Mela was made on a budget of Rs 18 crore, and it could earn only Rs 25 crore. Although the film later gained cult status after multiple television broadcasts, it flopped upon release. Thus, Twinkle had to keep her word and the very next year, she tied the knot with Akshay Kumar.

On Koffee with Karan, Akshay even said that he will forever be grateful to Aamir for making a flop movie like Mela, after which he could marry his ladylove. Mela also marked the last film of Twinkle’s career, as she quit acting after her marriage.

