When Varun Dhawan Was Slapped 6 Times By Elder Brother

Varun Dhawan made his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year in 2012. Varun Dhawan has been in the film industry for about a decade. Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Badlapur, ABCD 2, and Coolie No 1 are among several of his hits. For these flicks, he also received a lot of praise.

However, do you know that Varun Dhawan’s brother, Rohit Dhawan, smacked him in full public view once? As Varun celebrates his 35th birthday on April 24, let us know about this little secret of his, coming straight from the birthday boy himself.

Varun attended a promotional event for the film Coolie No 1 when it was set to be released last year. His father, director David Dhawan, was also present at the ceremony. In addition to these two, actor Anupam Kher attended the occasion. Varun Dhawan then revealed a lot about his personal life while answering a question.

Varun mentioned during the event that when he was 16 years old, he was partying late into the night with girls older than him. He was in a room with a girl when the doorbell rang. She approached the wooden door and informed him that his brother had arrived, which made Varun tremble in fear. Varun further surprised everyone by saying that as soon as he exited the room, his brother slapped him without listening to any kind of explanation.

He then said that as they climbed down six floors together, Rohit slapped him a total of 6 times. Varun also urged Rohit not to tell their parents, for he was afraid of the consequences. But his brother went ahead and told them about it.

Varun Dhawan will star in Amar Kaushik’s film Bhediya, which will be released soon. Apart from this, he has films like Jug Jug Jio, Rannbhoomi, Mr Lele, Arun Khetrapal Biopic and Sunki.

