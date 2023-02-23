Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee was quite famous in the 1970s for portraying the characters of a wife and mother with utmost perfection. She scaled new heights of popularity with evergreen films like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Anuraag. Moushumi’s acting prowess can be gauged from the fact that she didn’t even require glycerine for acting in the emotional scenes. She always managed to shed tears naturally during these sequences, unlike her counterparts. Due to this talent, Moushumi Chatterjee managed to carve a niche amongst the audience with her acting credentials and became the winner of the prestigious Filmfare Award East as well, for her film Goynar Baksho (2013).

Moushumi’s personal life also remained under scrutiny as she was linked to many Bollywood bigwigs like Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Mehra. These rumours didn’t affect her equation with these stars in any way. Her family was extremely supportive of her, even amid such rumours headlining the film magazines. In an earlier interview with rediff.com, Moushumi took a stroll down memory lane and said that whatever was printed about her didn’t bother her a lot. It is because she said her family knew how with whom and where she was.

She added that her family had full belief in her. She recalled that her father-in-law told her in the beginning never to react to these stories; and if she reacts, more such stories will appear. “I remember one magazine linked me romantically with Haribhai (Sanjeev Kumar) and a few pages later, with Jeetendra — in the same issue!" Moushumi Chatterjee told the portal.

These romantic rumours ended when she tied the knot with the famous singer, late Hemant Kumar’s son, Jayant Mukherjee in 1972. During an interaction with the media, she revealed that she was quite young when she married Jayant. After getting married, Moushumi arrived in Mumbai with her dog and a dollhouse. She was not willing to continue her studies and denied it when her father-in-law asked her about the same. She started spending a good time with Jayant and soon embraced parental bliss with two daughters, Payal and Megha Mukherjee. Payal, unfortunately, passed away in 2019, at the age of 45.

