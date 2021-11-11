When Vicky Kaushal Told Katrina Kaif He is a Huge Fan, Proposed Her in Front of Salman Khan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been making headlines for a long time now for their rumoured relationship and wedding rumours in December. Amid all the speculations, an old video has gone viral where the Udham Singh actor can be seen proposing to the Sooryavanshi actress in front of none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. In the throwback video from an award show, Vicky can be seen telling her that he is a huge fan. Then the video cuts to him asking her why doesn’t she find someone like him and get married?

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal Wanted To Tie The Knot In May 2022, But Katrina Kaif Insisted On A December Wedding?

Advertisement

Sitting at the audience section was Salman Khan, who has collaborated with the actress for a couple of her films and was her mentor in Bollywood. While Vicky talked to Katrina, Salman listened curiously and later broke into a smile. For the uninitiated, it was Salman who introduced Katrina in Bollywood, and currently, they are working together on the film Tiger 3.

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the wedding front, it’s being reported that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Additionally, it is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan 1971 war.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.