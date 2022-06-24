When Vijaykanth Shared Screen Space With Thalapathy Vijay And Charged Nothing

It is said that actor turned politician Vijayakant had a huge part in Thalapathy Vijay’s success. The versatile actor had extended his help to Vijay when he first entered the film industry. Back in the 90s, When Vijay’s father, director SA Chandrasekhar approached Vijayakant to appear in a film alongside his son, the actor instantly said yes, and reportedly, didn’t even charge a single penny for his work. The actor agreed to play the role for free.

Vijay and Vijayakanth worked together in the 1993 film Senthoorapandi. Directed by SA Chandrasekhar, the film was the second release of Vijay and it went on to become a huge hit.

In the film, Vijay essayed the role of Vijaykanth’s younger brother. Along with him in the lead and Vijayakanth doing the cameo, the film also had Yuvarani and Gouthami in the lead roles.

The plot revolved around a youngster named Vijay, who fights against landlords for the liberation of villagers. The film was even later remade in Hindi as Thakur Bhavani Singh in 2007.

Needless to say, the actor has now achieved huge stardom in Kollywood. The actor was launched in 1992 by this father in the lead with Naalaiya Theerpu. Vijay was just 18 and appeared in the role of a student leader, who stands and fights for the students’ rights.

Based on a social issue, the film had Keerthana, Easwari Rao, Srividya, Radharavi, and Sarath Babu playing pivotal roles. Though it emerged as a flop at the box office.

