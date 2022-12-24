When Vivek Oberoi Helped Kareena Kapoor With Her College Attendance

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi rattled the box office in the early 2000s with a series of blockbuster films like Saathiya, Yuva and Omkara. But even after proving his mettle, Vivek’s career trajectory witnessed a steep downfall thereafter. The actor bounced back and has even carved a niche in the OTT space, but likes to keep a relatively low profile. Recently, Mashable India caught up with the Grand Masti actor, who opened up on how he helped Kareena Kapoor Khan during her college days.

Both Vivek and Kareena are alumni of Mumbai’s Mithibai college. The Chameli actress was three-four years junior to Vivek at that time, during which she struggled to maintain her attendance. Recalling his college years, Vivek shared, “Mujhe yaad hai Bebo nayi nayi aayi thi mere college mein. Main senior tha Bebo se ek do saal, do teen saal senior tha. (I remember Kareena was new to my college. I was senior to Bebo by three-four years)."

“Bebo ko problem ho raha tha attendance ka. I said, ‘Fikaar not, apun hai’ (Don’t worry, I’m there)’. Leke gaya details aur andar se uska pura attendance clear karake leke aaya (I took her details, went inside and cleared her overall attendance). She said, ‘How did you do it?’ I said, ‘Khush reh, maze mein reh (Be happy, have fun)’," revealed the Omkara actor.

Vivek and Kareena had worked in three Bollywood films together, Mani Ratnam’s Yuva, Vishal Bharadwaj’s Omkara and Rensil D’Silva’s Kurbaan.

Vivek was last seen in the highly-acclaimed political drama web series Dharavi Bank. Also starring Suniel Shetty, Sonali Kulkarni and Akshay Poptani, the show is currently streaming on the OTT platform MX Player. Vivek’s next will be director Rohit Shetty and Sushwant Prakash’s cop action drama - Indian Police Force.

On the other hand, Kareena has two films lined up in her pipeline. She is a part of a yet untitled Sujoy Ghosh directorial, loosely based on the novel The Devotion Of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino, and an untitled project with filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

