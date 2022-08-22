'When We're Correct...': Vijay Deverakonda's Cryptic Tweet Amid Boycott Calls For Liger

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger has become the next target of the boycott brigade on social media. After Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha faced relentless boycott calls on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports drama has become the next target of Internet trolls.

A few days ago, Deverakonda hit back at those calling for the boycott of Laal Singh Chaddha. The 33-year-old remarked that these boycott calls were affecting the whole economy and not just Aamir Khan. Now ‘Boycott Liger’ is trending on Twitter ever since the actor showed support for Aamir Khan. However, it seems that Vijay Deverakonda is unfazed by the boycott calls for his film. Recently, Deverakonda put out a cryptic tweet and suggested that he wasn’t going to bow down to the boycott trend.

Deverakonda wrote in Telugu, “Manam Correct unnapudu, Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu, Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu. Kotladudham. #Liger". This essentially means, “When we are correct, when we do our dharma, we don’t have to listen to anyone. Let’s fight."

According to reports, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has suffered at the box office due to the boycott calls before the film’s release. Therefore, trade analysts fear that Liger could suffer a similar fate.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger has been directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film features a stellar star cast which includes Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. The songs and trailer of Liger have been very well received on YouTube. Going by trailer, Liger has an engrossing premise which will click with the audience.

Liger is crucial for Vijay Deverakonda, as he is looking to get a foothold in Bollywood with this film. The handsome hunk has been heavily promoting his film all over the country.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey were seen promoting Liger in Punjab. The much-awaited film will hit the screens on August 25.

