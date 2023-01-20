When Will Sonam Kapoor Reveal Son Vayu’s Face To The Public? Actress Answers

Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been enjoying her motherhood in pure bliss. The Neerja actress, who welcomed her son Vayu with husband-businessman Anand Ahuja on August 20, 2022, is busy with her little one. Sonam is a social media buff. Of late, her Instagram feed is all about her 5-month-old toddler. Similar to other celebrity parents, Sonam has also not revealed Vayu’s pictures to the public, keeping the little one’s face a secret. Now, in a recent interview with the news agency PTI, the B-town diva shared when she will unveil Vayu’s face on social media platforms.

When Sonam was asked when she was planning to reveal her little one’s face to her fans, the actress’s reply was, “I don’t think till he’s grown up. In fact, (it’ll be) when he decides himself." In the same interview, the Khoobsurat actress shared that although she enjoyed her long hiatus from films, she is “dying" to make a comeback on the sets. “Honestly, It’s been a nice break. I’ve been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again," said Sonam.

Speaking of a film she was a part of before getting pregnant, Sonam added, “I did a film right before I got pregnant, and now it’s releasing. I’m dying to get back on set because that’s what I’ve done most of my adult life. My film is going to come out soon. Sujoy (Sujoy Ghosh) is a creative producer. It’s a thriller and I’m excited for people to see it."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The adorable pair dropped the announcement of welcoming parenthood in March 2022. The Raanjhanaa actress is quite cautious not to slip out Vayu’s photos. Earlier, when she was papped at the Mumbai airport, she requested the shutterbugs not to click her son’s pictures.

Sonam is pumped up for the release of Shome Makhija’s upcoming action thriller, Blind. Actors Vinay Pathak, Lillete Dubey and Purab Kohli also stars in the film. Other details of Blind are kept under wraps.

