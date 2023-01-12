When Yami Gautam Opened Up About How She Fell In Love With Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam’s love story with filmmaker Aditya Dhar is nothing short of a fairytale. Their wedding, which was a hush-hush affair, marked the presence of close friends and family members. The Vicky Donor actress and Uri director’s wedding bells chimed on June 4, 2021, in the snowy winterland of Himachal Pradesh. Yami and Aditya’s love story began during Uri: The Surgical Strike, where she played the role of Jasmine d’ Almeida. Iin an interview with Hindustan Times, the 34-year-old Bollywood beauty revealed that she fell for Aditya during Uri’s promotions.

Upon being asked when Yami started dating her beloved partner, the actress shared that it was during the film’s promotions. But she preferred not to call it a “dating" phase. “I’d say the start was during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019). That’s when we started talking. I wouldn’t call it dating. But yeah, that was a time when we started interacting with each other and started a friendship," Yami shared.

Advertisement

In another interview with ETimes, Yami spilled the beans that both she and Aditya were on the same page, when it came to having a simple and private wedding ceremony. “The more I attended big weddings, I knew I didn’t want that. Of course, we don’t know the meaning of marriage early on, but going by my understanding and experience of attending weddings, I was sure about what I didn’t want. I am fortunate that both Aditya and I shared this thought," said the Kaabil actress.

Advertisement

Yami added that her husband, just like her, hates the superfluous use of flower decorations, food, and other wedding decor items that gets wasted at the end of the big day. “Also, it’s so difficult to make everyone happy, so why not get married to those who actually care about you? The focus was solely on the ceremony and not us trying to please anyone," Yami emphasised in the interview.

Advertisement

Yami, besides dropping snippets of her glamorous photoshoots, does not shy away from posting mushy pictures with Aditya. On the work front, Yami will next be seen in the thriller film Lost, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. She is also a part of OTT giant Netflix’s Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and filmmaker Amit Rai’s satirical comedy-drama, OMG 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here