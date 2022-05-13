'Where Did You Hide Amit Thackeray?' Actor Deepali Sayed Takes Jibe at Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra has been engulfed in a major controversy over the use of loudspeakers and Raj Thackeray is at the center of this debate. Now, actress Deepali Sayed has taken a jibe at the MNS supremo’s son Amit Thackeray. Just a few days ago, she had taken a swipe at Raj Thackeray.

Referring to the incident where some of his party workers were arrested in Nashik for creating communal tension, she tweeted in Marathi, addressing Raj Thackeray, “Your activists have been arrested. But Amit Thackeray has been left out. Tell everyone where you have hidden Amit Thackeray".

Advertisement

She tagged Raj Thackeray, MNS and Shiv Sena in her tweet. The arrests of MNS workers were part of preventive action undertaken by the state police to maintain law and order amid Raj Thackeray’s appeal to play Hanuman Chalisa on a loudspeaker outside mosques.

On April 12, the MNS chief gave the Maharashtra government an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. He warned that if this was not followed, MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

Some recent speeches of the MNS chief have led to widespread speculation that the party might ally with the BJP. Just days ago, Deepali had taken a jibe at Raj as well. “Rajsaheb, who is fighting to please Modi, should seek Modi’s advice and help for his visit to Ayodhya. There may be no need for an apology," she tweeted.

Advertisement

A few days ago, the political row in Maharashtra on loudspeakers and the Hanuman Chalisa controversy deepened after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was allegedly attacked outside Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena workers. Deepali supported the incident, tweeting, “Even if it was Modi’s car, slippers and stones would have fallen on the car because Shiv Sainiks have Balasaheb’s teachings."

Deepali runs the Deepali Bhosle Sayed Trust and is the chairperson of DadaSaheb Phalke MSK Trust.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.