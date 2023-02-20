Many Bollywood actresses, who reigned supreme in the 90s, are still active in the entertainment world and make appearances in movies and web series. Some of them include actresses like Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and Kajol. However, there are others, once touted to be the next big thing, who with time, disappeared from the public eye. One of them is Rambha, who became famous after acting opposite Salman Khan in films like Judwaa and Bandhan.

Both movies were huge hits and Rambha became a known face in Bollywood. She was also a successful actress in Tamil and Telugu language films in the 90s, apart from also appearing in Bhojpuri films. But as the new millennium kicked in, Rambha was seen in lesser roles with each passing year, and by the end of the first decade of the new millennium, Rambha had disappeared from films. Let us take a look at her cinematic journey and where she is right now.

Rambha’s original name was Vijayalakshmi and she was born in Vijayawada into a Telugu-speaking family. She participated in her school’s Annual Day tournament as Goddess Ammavaru while she was in seventh grade. Director Hariharan, who attended the event, kept in touch and later launched her as the female lead in the Malayalam movie Sargam, her first stint in front of the camera.

Many of the Telugu and Tamil films that followed had her in roles not integral to the plot and were just the leading man’s love interest. She received flak for following her pattern for the major part of her career.

In 2008, there were reports of Rambha being taken to the hospital in an unconscious state, after which rumours of her having attempted suicide started doing the rounds. Rambha refuted the rumours saying she was hospitalized after feeling dizzy due to having fasted the entire day without even a drop of water, on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja.

On April 8, 2010, Rambha wed Sri Lankan Tamil businessman Indrakumar Pathmanathan who is based out of Canada. She gave up acting in films after getting married since she thought her fame had waned and she was no longer being cast in meaty roles. After that, she has mostly disappeared from the public eye, although she is often seen posting photos on her social media handle.

The actress has two daughters and a son and is now settled abroad with her family.

