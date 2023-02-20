Do you remember the evergreen songs such as Aa Bhi Jaa and Kabhie Shaam Dhale toh mere Dil mai Aa jana from the early 2000s? These songs, which became huge chartbusters, almost two decades ago, were from the musical drama Sur: The Musical, directed by Tanuja Chandra in 2002. The film starred Lucky Ali and debutante Gauri Karnik. Lucky Ali, already an established singer, was no stranger to fame but the film also made Gauri Karnik a household name, propelling her to fame. The two songs above, picturised on her, were also huge hits. However, even after two decades, Gauri Karnik is known best only for Sur.

The 45-year-old actress dabbled in both Hindi and Marathi cinema. Gauri was born on December 20, 1977. After starting her career in modelling, Gauri appeared in Zee TV’s show Rishtey between 1999 and 2001. The show may not have made her popular but her performance was noticed by Tanuja Chandra, who offered her the lead role in Sur: The Musical. She played an aspiring singer who falls in love with her mentor played by Lucky Ali. However, things get complicated after her fame exceeds that of her mentor, making him jealous of his student.

Sur was a game changer for Gauri, whose performance was much appreciated and fans expected more of her. However, she could not repeat the success of Sur. She appeared in box office duds like Stop, One Fine Monday and Grohon: The Eclipse, all of which sank without a trace. The only other film which was able to make some noise was the Kannada movie Karanji in 2009 but even that did not help her career. Soon, she faded away from public memory.

She got married to filmmaker-writer Sarim Momin in the year 2010 and distanced herself from the film industry post her marriage. Gauri, unlike most others who are, or had been associated with the world of entertainment at some point, has kept her Instagram account private and hence not much is known about her personal life either. She has a picture of her two children as her profile pic on Instagram.

